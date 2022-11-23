It is a mostly clear and colder morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s. Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will build back over Alabama today. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Thanksgiving Day: most of the day will be mostly cloudy and dry as a cold front moves toward Alabama. There will be a chance for a late-day shower, so your afternoon meals will not have any rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Plenty of rain arrives Thursday night as the cold front moves into the state with lows in the 40s.

Black Friday will start out with plenty of rain, and some of it could be heavy at times. The rain will taper off later in the afternoon as the cold front pushes across the Southeast U.S. We could pick up 2-3″+ of rain. Fortunately, we have been dry, so this will be much needed rain for the recent drought. It will be cooler with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Take your umbrella and jacket with you if you are headed to do any shopping!

Weekend Outlook: It now looks like another cold front and an upper-level low will move across Alabama Saturday morning into the afternoon. The models are not in agreement with how long it will take the system to move through. Right now, plan for plenty of rain during the day, but it could last into the evening. This will make for soggy tailgating for the Iron Bowl. There is still uncertainty, so this forecast could change between now and Saturday. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s. Sunday will become partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s.

Iron Bowl Outlook: kickoff is at 2:30 PM on CBS 42 and we will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms. Temperatures will start out in the 60s, but they will fall to the 50s by the 4th quarter. You will want to bring a raincoat or poncho to the game.