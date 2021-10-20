Warmer and dry today. A cold front moves through on Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms

It is a mostly clear to partly cloudy morning across central Alabama. We are not as chilly with temperatures in the 50s, so you may not need that jacket today.

The area of high pressure that was over us the last few days is now over the Carolinas. This is bringing southeasterly winds across Alabama today, and that will make it warmer and a little more humid. A cold front will move toward the state from the west later today. We will stay dry and become partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s.





Tonight, expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms to move into central Alabama toward daybreak. It will be much warmer with lows in the 60s.

The cold front will move across Alabama on Thursday. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected, but a few downpours are posisble. It will be mild and a little more humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s. The rain will come to an end on Thursday night with lows in the 50s.







The cold front will be south of Birmingham by Friday morning, and any rain will be gone. The GFS model is still showing the front stalling over south Alabama, and then washing out during the day. This should not have much of an impact to the weather across central Alabama. You can expect it will be partly cloudy and be a little less humid with high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.





Weekend Forecast: An area of high pressure is forecast to build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. This will make it mostly sunny and mild on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Sunday will be warmer and pleasant with high temperatures back in the lower 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: The tropics are quiet and tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days. It looks like the tropics are starting to calm down as the season only has 6 weeks left. That is not to say we couldn’t see a storm pop-up, but the forecast models are keeping the tropics quiet through the end of October. Cross your fingers.

