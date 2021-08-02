Less humid and drier the rest of the week | Central AL Forecast

We’ve seen scattered showers & a few thunderstorms farther South for most of the afternoon today. All of this is associated with a stalled front draped over the Southern half of AL — North of the front we have light showers, South of the front it’s all thunderstorms.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few stray showers. Watch out for some patchy fog. It will be cooler with lows in the mid to upper 60s.





Tuesday through Thursday will become less humid thanks to the front moving to the Alabama coast and eventually dissipating. An area of high pressure will build south toward northern Alabama, and it will bring us some drier and less humid air. This will be very welcome across the Birmingham area. The dew points will be in the lower to mid 60s – not bad for early August! A stray shower is possible each day, but most of you will stay dry. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s, but it will only feel like the lower 90s.

The muggy air start to return on Friday as the Gulf moisture moves back north into central Alabama thanks to a trough of low pressure over the Eastern U.S. We will be partly cloudy with just a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The hot and humid weather returns this weekend as southerly winds come back across central Alabama. Saturday will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Sunday will be a little drier as the Bermuda High Pressure builds closer to the Southeast U.S. coast. We will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

Tracking The Tropics: tropical development is not expected over the next 5 days.

