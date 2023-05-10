The summer-like weather pattern continues today as southerly winds keep us warm and humid. A cold front will be stalled across the Southeast U.S., and an area of low pressure is just west of Alabama. This low will push the front across Central Alabama. These features will set off scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The storms could be strong to possibly severe will contain gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

If you are headed to the Pro-AM for the Regions Tradition today plan for storms this afternoon. It will be muggy, and don’t forget your sunscreen!

Tonight, will be partly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog. A stray shower is possible. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

More scattered storms are expected on Thursday as the front lingers over the area. Once again, they could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Friday will fewer storms in the afternoon as the cold front lifts north as a warm front into Tennessee. High temperatures will be back in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Some drier air will move into Alabama as an area of high pressure sits just east of the state. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with just a few pop-up storms Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s.

This will be hot, but decent weather for the final two rounds of the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament at Greystone. Don’t forget your sunscreen!