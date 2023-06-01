Today, the area of low pressure (Invest 91L) will continue to sit over the NE Gulf of Mexico. It has a low chance to develop, but it will bring plenty of rain to the northern Gulf Coast and Florida over the next few days as it meanders over the water. Today is also the first day of Hurricane season and the predictions call for a below normal season.

The low will send some clouds to Central Alabama, making it partly cloudy, warmer, and humid with a few pop-up showers and storms on this first day of Meteorological Summer. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Tonight, we will be partly cloudy and muggy with low temperatures in the middle 60s.

On Friday the low will move SE into Florida. Central Alabama will be warmer and humid with spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: We will have summer-like heat this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy and hot with only a small chance for a pop-up storm each day. High temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s to lower 90s. It will be hot for the Stallions’ last home game of the season on Saturday at 2 PM.

Next Week’s Outlook: More summer-like heat is expected for the first full week of June. We will be partly cloudy, hot and humid, with a daily chance for hit-or-miss storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.