Warm with a few showers across western Alabama today. We become warmer and drier on Friday

It is a partly cloudy, and mild morning across much of central Alabama. There are a few showers popping up over western Alabama. Patchy fog is also possible across the region, so watch out for reduced visibility. Temperatures are in the 60s.

An upper-level wave/disturbance is west of Alabama over Mississippi today, and a ridge of high pressure is east of Alabama. This will cause us to be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with a few showers possible across western Alabama where the higher humidity levels are located. Eastern Alabama will be dry today. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.







Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

The area of high pressure currently over the NE Gulf of Mexico will build over Alabama on Friday. This will bring in some drier air and keep the rain away. It will be a partly cloudy, warm, and humid day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay across Alabama on Saturday. We will stay partly cloudy, warm and a little humid. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

The ridge will weaken just enough on Sunday as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves toward Alabama with a cold front. This will allow for a few showers to pop-up in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. The rain could move in toward the end of the 1 PM YellaWood 500 race at Talladega. There will be more scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday as the cold front moves closer to central Alabama.

Talladega Race Weekend: Right now, the weather looks pretty good all weekend for the races at Talladega, Including the YellaWood 500 on Sunday. Saturday will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with only a very small chance for a brief shower. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with spotty showers by the end of the race. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam is a impressive Category 4 hurricane. It is forecast to get a little stronger today as it sits in an area of low wind shear. It will remain a major hurricane through Saturday. It will move NW today through Thursday, and then turn north by Friday. The forecast track will take it just to the east of Bermuda on Saturday as a major hurricane. Then it will start to weaken by Sunday as it moves over cooler water. This is not a threat to the U.S., but large swells are expected along the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Victor is over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. Forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. It will move WNW then turn NW and stay out in the middle of the Atlantic (aka Fish Storm). It will weaken back to a tropical storm on Sunday as it moves over cooler water. This is not a threat to the U.S.

The trough of low pressure (Invest 91L) has weakened considerably as it sits halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and Lesser Antilles. It is interacting with Tropical Storm Victor to the east, and this has caused it to weaken. It is no longer expected to develop. It is moving to the WNW over the central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

