Warm weather has returned to central Alabama through the weekend

It is a clear start this morning, but it is not as cold. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to mid 50s. You may still want your jacket as you head out the door.

An area of high pressure will build over the northern Gulf of Mexico today. This will make central Alabama mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s.

High School Football Championships: The weather will be good all day for the games at Protective Stadium in Downtown Birmingham with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 60s for the 11 AM game, 70s this afternoon and falling into the 50s this evening.

Tonight, will be mainly clear and chilly. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The area of high pressure will be just south Alabama in the northern Gulf on Friday. We will stay mostly sunny with warmer highs in the lower to mid 70s. Record high for Birmingham is 76° set back in 1982.

Weekend Outlook: A trough of low pressure and cold front will move toward the area this weekend, but it will be running into some dry air. On Saturday, we will be partly cloudy with more unseasonably warm high temperatures in the lower 70s.





The cold front move into northern Alabama on Sunday. This will give us a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance for a late-day shower across central Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. The cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday with scattered showers and bring us cooler temperatures for Monday.





Next Week Outlook: The rain will come to an end by midday on Monday, and then we will become partly cloudy. It will be cooler and breezy with high temperatures struggling to get to around 60°. Monday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and it stays chilly with high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60°. The old cold front will retreat north as a warm front on Wednesday. This will bring back some warmer air along with scattered showers all day. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. The wet and warmer weather pattern will continue Thursday and Friday with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.