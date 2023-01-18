It is a cloudy and foggy morning across Central Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

A front is stalled over North Alabama and South Tennessee today. This will keep us mostly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy with scattered showers and a few storms during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be around 10-20 mph with gusts around 35+ mph. Highs will climbe into the lower 70s.

Tonight, a cold front will move across the Deep South with a line of rain and thunderstorms. The storms will move through while you are sleeping, or around 2-4 AM in Birmingham.

A few storms could be strong to possibly severe. This will all depend on how much instability we will have over Alabama overnight. SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat will be gusty winds, but we could also see some hail and possibly a brief tornado.

The storms will come to an end by late-morning on Thursday. Then we will become sunny and breezy. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 60s. We will dry out on Thursday night with a clear sky and much colder low temperatures in the 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, dry and colder as an area of high pressure briefly moves over the Southeast U.S. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Unfortunately, more wet weather is expected. Most of Saturday will be mostly cloudy and dry, but scattered showers will return late in the day as a coastal low moves from Louisiana to Florida. It will be chilly with highs in the 50s. The rain will continue through Sunday with the low along the coast and trough moving across the Deep South. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.