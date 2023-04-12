We will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy later today as the area of high pressure sits east of Alabama and southerly winds return to the state. We will be warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tonight, an area of low pressure aloft and at the surface will move inland over Louisiana. This will send a band of rain and storms across Central Alabama early on Thursday morning. Lows will be in the 50s.

The lows will move inland across the Gulf Coast States from Louisiana to Alabama on Thursday. They will spread rain and storms across Central Alabama throughout the day. Some of the storms could become strong to possibly severe.

SPC has placed Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The threats are low, but we could see gusty winds and possibly a brief tornado or two. It will be cooler and more humid with high in the upper 60s. The rain will continue into Thursday night with lows in the 50s.

On Friday, the low is forecast to move northeast across Central Alabama and clear the state by Friday evening. We will be mostly cloudy with more scattered showers. It will stay mild with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The lows will be gone by Saturday as an area of high pressure briefly builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be partly to mostly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for a shower late in the day. High temperatures will warm up into the lower 80s.

A cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday morning. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday morning. The rain will end by the afternoon and we will be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be a little cooler as they only get into the lower 70s.