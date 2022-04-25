It is a mostly clear and mild morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

We will have one more warm day before changes arrive later this afternoon and tonight. We will be partly cloudy, warm and a little more humid this afternoon ahead of a cold front. There will be a chance for some scattered showers and a few storms across NW and Western Alabama later this afternoon and evening.

Some could be strong to borderline severe. SPC has placed these areas in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for strong winds and hail. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

The cold front will move across Alabama tonight into Tuesday morning. It will bring us scattered showers and storms. A few storms could have some gusty winds and downpours. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

We will start Tuesday with scattered showers and a few storms as the cold front moves across Alabama. The cold front will move east of Alabama by Tuesday afternoon, and the rain will come to an end. Then we will become partly cloudy, breezy and much cooler. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s. Tuesday night will become clear and much colder. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.





An area of high pressure will build north of Alabama on Wednesday and Thursday. Each day will be sunny with a slow warm up. Wednesday will be in the mid 70s and Thursday will warm back up to around 80.

The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama on Friday. This will bring back the southerly winds and warmer temperatures. We will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 80s.





Weekend Outlook: It looks like half of the weekend will be nice. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with just a slight chance for a late-day shower. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Rain will return on Saturday night as a cold front will move toward Alabama. It will track across Alabama on Sunday with scattered showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.