It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama with patchy dense fog. Visibility could be less than 1 mile at times. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

The old cold front from Sunday will retreat north as a warm front today. This will set off scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.





Tonight, will be mostly cloudy with some lingering showers and storms as the warm front moves into Tennessee. Some patchy fog is possible. Lows will be in the 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will still have some hit-or-miss storms each day as a series of cold fronts track along the AL/TN border. These fronts will be close enough to send a few storms into the Birmingham area. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. An area of high pressure will stay over the Eastern Gulf to just off the U.S. East Coast. This will keep southerly winds over Alabama, so we will stay warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. This could be the warmest we’ve been so far this year.





A cold front will move toward Alabama on Thursday. Most of the day will be quiet, but we will have scattered storms arriving by Thursday evening. Some of these storms could be strong to possibly severe. SPC has highlighted western Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather. The main threats are gusty winds and hail.

Finally, a trough of low pressure will send a cold front through Alabama and across the Southeast U.S. on Friday. This will bring us a line of rain and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds and hail. They will start in the morning and continue into the afternoon. It will turn colder with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.





Weekend Outlook: Any rain will come to an end on Saturday morning, and then we will become partly cloudy and less humid. It will still be warm with high temperatures around 80. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. High temperatures will be back in the mid 80s.