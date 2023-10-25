HIGH FIRE DANGER THREAT: The Alabama Forestry Commission says there is a FIRE ALERT in effect. In counties along and north of I-20, NO Burn permits will be issued. In the Counties south of I-20, certified burn managers will have the option to obtain a One-Day burn permit. The Commission says there are NO EXCEPTIONS TO THIS RULE! Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a permit could face a Class-B misdemeanor.

THURSDAY: The ridge will stay in place. We will be partly cloudy with slightly higher humidity levels. This will help to lower the fire danger threat a little, but you should not burn anything. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY: A beautiful and warm day with more dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Do not expect much change in the weather this weekend as the ridge holds in place across the Southeast U.S. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s. This will be great weather for the Magic City Classic game!

Sunday will stay partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A cold front is forecast to move through by Monday night with MUCH COOLER temperatures for Halloween.

Next Week’s Outlook: BIG CHANGES are coming to our weather next week. A strong cold front will move across Alabama on Monday. Unfortunately, it looks like it will be a dry front, so we will only be partly cloudy. It becomes a little cooler with highs in the middle 70s. It will turn MUCH COOLER on Tuesday, Halloween! We will be partly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s! Trick-or-treat times will be chilly and breezy with temperatures falling into the 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the middle to upper 30s. We will stay cool on Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the 50s. The models do not agree with our next possible weather system on Thursday. One brings us much-needed rain and the other keeps us dry. Right now, we can plan for some rain with highs in the lower 60s. The rain clears out on Friday with cool highs in the 60s.