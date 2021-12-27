Warm and Unsettled Week Ahead

Get ready for some unsettled weather. We will have a warm and likely wet last week of 2021. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. High temperatures stay in the mid 70s. There will be a better chance for rain Tuesday with highs in the 70s.

Wednesday through Friday looks to be wet with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as a cold front stalls across central Alabama and a few upper-level waves move along the front. Some of the rain could be heavy at times.

We are also tracking a risk for a few strong to severe storms Wednesday into Thursday morning. At this point, the primary threat is gusty straight line wind, but a few brief tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Stay with The CBS 42 Storm Team for the latest updates.

As we head into 2022, the pattern does suggest that cooler air will arrive by Sunday and into the first week of January.