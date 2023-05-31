An area of low pressure is sitting over the Northern Gulf of Mexico. It only has a low chance to develop, but it will be a rain-maker for the northern Gulf Coast and Florida over the next few days.

This system will make it partly cloudy, warmer, and more humid with scattered showers and storms across Central Alabama. A few downpours are possible. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Tonight, we will stay partly cloudy across the region, and it will be muggy with low temperatures in the middle 60s.

The low will move over the Eastern Gulf on Thursday. Alabama will be on the backside of this system, and that will increase the humidity with easterly winds. It will also bring us spotty showers and storms. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

On Friday the low will move into Florida and that will decrease the chance for rain across Central Alabama. We will be partly cloudy and warmer with just a few pop-up storms. High temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The low will move farther to the southeast and that will bring in some drier air over the state for the weekend. At the same time, there will be an upper-level low north of Alabama. Models do not show much with this system at this time. Therefore, Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with only a small chance for a pop-up storm each day. High temperatures will heat up into the upper 80s to around 90°.