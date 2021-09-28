Warm and more humid weather returns today across central Alabama

It is a clear, not as cool, but comfortable morning across central Alabama. There is some patchy fog across the region, so watch out for reduced visibility. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. You might want a jacket or sweater again.

The area of high pressure that has been over us the last few days will move east of Alabama today. This will bring back the southerly winds, and that will slowly make it more humid. We will be partly cloudy and warmer. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.





Tonight, will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with patchy fog. It will not be as cool with lows in the lower to mid 60s.





There will be weak upper-level wave that will move across Mississippi and sit along the MS/AL border on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be much higher humidity over Mississippi, and it will reach into western Alabama (west of I-65), we could see a stray shower or two across west-central Alabama each day. Eastern Alabama will be dry. Otherwise, most of you will be dry and partly cloudy. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.







The area of high pressure will build back over us on Friday. This will bring in some drier air and keep the rain away. It will be a partly cloudy, warm, and humid day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay across Alabama on Saturday. We will stay partly cloudy, warm and a little humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s. The ridge will weaken just enough on Sunday, and a cold front will stall north of Alabama. This will allow for a stray shower or two to pop-up. Otherwise, we will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam weakened to a Category 3 storm yesterday, but it has regained its strengthen today. It is back to a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. It is forecast to remain a major hurricane through Saturday. It will move NW today through Thursday, and then turn north by Friday. The forecast track will take it just to the east of Bermuda on Saturday as a major hurricane. This is not a threat to the U.S., but large swells are expected along the East Coast.

The remnants of Peter are located a few hundred miles east of Bermuda. They are a well-defined area of low pressure, but the thunderstorms are not as organized as yesterday. Conditions are somewhat favorable for redevelopment briefly into a tropical depression later today or tonight. On Wednesday, conditions are no longer favorable for development. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to redevelop. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to redevelop.

There is a broad area of low pressure and disorganized showers and thunderstorms located SW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are favorable for development of this disturbance, and a tropical depression could form around mid-week. It is moving to the WNW over the central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

A tropical wave is just off the west coast of Africa. Conditions are favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a day or two. It will move to the west to WNW over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

