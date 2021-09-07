Warm and humid with scattered storms today. A cold front makes it less humid starting Thursday.

We start this Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky and some patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

The cold front that moved through yesterday will retreat north as a warm front over central Alabama today. This will set off scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be humid, so expect some downpours at times. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.







Tonight, will become partly cloudy and still muggy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The front will remain stalled over us on Wednesday, and Invest 91L will be in the northern Gulf of Mexico. At the same time a cold front moves in from the north and all of these features will set off spotty showers and thunderstorms. The heaviest rain will be along the AL/FL coast as Invest 91L interacts with the fronts. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

A cold front will move through by Thursday morning, and this will clear out the rain and lower the humidity. It will be mostly sunny and a tad cooler with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

Friday moring will start out wonderful with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s! You have to love that! Then expect a sunny and warm day with low humidity as an area of high pressure sits west of Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure aloft will build over the Deep South this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. It will be warm, but it stays less humid. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Larry continues to look very impressive as it churns out in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. It is a large hurricane with a large eye. Winds are 120 mph making it a Category 3 hurricane. Hurricane Hunters will fly into it today. It is moving to the NW and will then turn north on Wednesday. On this track, it will brush by Bermuda staying just east of the Island. The hurricane is forecast to weaken as it moves north over colder waters.

Invest 91L is in the south-central Gulf of Mexico. It is disorganized as it is made up of a trough of low pressure and an upper-level disturbance. It is moving slowly to the NE and will track into the NE Gulf of Mexico over the next few days. It is battling wind shear right now, but as it nears the NE Gulf Coast Wednesday into Wednesday night there will be a brief opportunity for it to try to become a tropical depression or storm. There is also a cold front moving down from the north and this would keep the system along the coast into northern Florida later this week. Regardless of development, Invest 91L will bring some heavy rain to parts of SE Louisiana to northern Florida. Once it crosses over Florida it will move into the Atlantic. It will then have a chance to develop into a tropical or subtropical system as it moves out to sea.





Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

