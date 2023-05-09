The summer-like weather continues today. The outflow from the dying out MCS (cluster of storms) coming out of Tennessee will set off scattered showers and storms with the heating of the day this afternoon. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog. A stray shower is possible. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The weather pattern Wednesday through Friday will continue to be very summer-like as southerly winds keep us warm and humid. A cold front will be stalled across the Southeast U.S. Wednesday. This will set off scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening with some downpours. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

More scattered storms are expected on Thursday as the front lingers over the area. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Friday will fewer storms in the afternoon as the cold front dissipates. High temperatures will be back in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the 60s each night.

Weekend Outlook: Some drier air will move into Alabama as an area of high pressure sits just east of the state. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with just a few pop-up storms Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. This will be hot, but decent weather for the final two rounds of the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament at Greystone.