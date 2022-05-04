It is a partly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama with some patchy fog. Visibility could be less than 1 mile at times. Temperatures are in the 60s.

A cold front will stall over Central and Northern Alabama today. This will keep us warm and humid with spotty showers and storms through this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy and muggy with some patchy fog possible. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The cold front will retreat north into Tennessee on Thursday as a warm front. We will have an almost hot, humid, and mostly dry day. Only a slight chance for a shower/storm is possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. A few cities could get to the 90° mark for the first time this year!

Another cold front will move through on Thursday night into Friday. This will bring us a line of rain and storms overnight. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Lows will be in the 60s.

Friday will have more rain and storms mainly through the afternoon. The forecast models are in more agreement with the forward speed of the cold front today, so it looks like it will track across Central Alabama in the morning to afternoon.





Some of the storms could be strong to severe. SPC has placed most of Central Alabama, including Birmingham, in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk for severe weather starting in the morning. The threats will be strong winds and hail. It will turn a little cooler with high temperatures in the lower 80s. The rain will end on Friday night with less humid air moving over the state. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: We will be partly cloudy on Saturday morning. Then it will become mostly sunny in the afternoon with less humid air and highs in the upper 70s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer as an area of high pressure sits north of Alabama. High temperatures will be back in the mid 80s.