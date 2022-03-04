It is clear and not as cold morning across central Alabama with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Again, jackets may be needed now, but you will not need it later.

The gorgeous weather will continue this Friday with more sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures for early March. We will have a high temperature around 80°. Normal high is 63°, but I’ll take it! You may also want to take some allergy medicine since the warm weather is allowing for the trees to blossom. Tree pollen is VERY high, and it will stay this way all weekend.





Tonight, will be mostly clear and not as cold. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be east of Alabama this weekend, and that will bring back the southerly winds. This will continue to bring in the unseasonably warm temperatures, but it will also increase the moisture in the air. We will become mostly sunny on Saturday with high temperatures around 80°. Sunday will be partly cloudy, warm and a tad more humid, so we could see a stray shower pop up in the afternoon mainly over far western Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. The record high in Birmingham is 83° set back in 1974. This is great weather for the first weekend of March.

Next Week Outlook: Unfortunately, more active, and stormy weather returns next week. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon and evening. It will set off some strong to possibly severe storms. The threats would be gusty winds and possibly a tornado or two. We are going with a Weather Aware on Monday due to that storm threat.





We will have only a few showers possible Tuesday as the front stalls along the coast. It will be much colder high temperatures in the 60s. Rain will return on Wednesday into Thursday. The old front retreats north as a warm front on Thursday with rain, and then pushes through as a cold front on Friday. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Wednesday and climb back into the 60s Thursday. More rain is expected on Friday as another cold front moves across the state.