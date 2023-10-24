HIGH FIRE DANGER THREAT: The Alabama Forestry Commission says there is a FIRE ALERT in effect. In counties along and north of I-20, NO Burn permits will be issued. In the Counties south of I-20, certified burn managers will have the option to obtain a One-Day burn permit. The Commission says there are NO EXCEPTIONS TO THIS RULE! Anyone who burns a field, grassland, or woodland without a permit could face a Class-B misdemeanor.

On Wednesday, a surface area of high pressure will remain in place across the Southeastern U.S., and an upper-level high pressure will be over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. These systems will continue to keep any weather systems away from Alabama. You can expect more dry weather, some clouds, and unseasonably warm high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Fire danger will remain high on Wednesday, so no burning!

The ridge will stay in place on Thursday and Friday. We will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy each day with slightly higher humidity levels. This will help to lower the fire danger threat a little, but you should not burn anything. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Lows will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook and Beyond: Do not expect much change in the weather this weekend as the ridge holds in place across the Southeast U.S. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s. This will be great weather for the Magic City Classic game! Sunday will stay partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A cold front is forecast to move through by Monday night with MUCH COOLER temperatures for Halloween.