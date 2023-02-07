It is a mostly clear and not as cold morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.

An area of high pressure will move east of Alabama today. This will allow for increasing clouds all day. We will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with highs around 70°.

Tonight, expect plenty of clouds and it will not be as cold with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

A cold front will be west of Alabama for most of Wednesday, and the area of high pressure will move to the East Coast. We will be cloudy, breezy, warm and becoming more humid with scattered showers and storms during the day. A few storms could produce heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

The cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A line of strong to possibly severe storms is expected to move into Alabama overnight.

SPC has placed the western 2/3rds of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather for Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some of these storms could produce gusty winds and possibly a tornado or two over Western Alabama. This is a pretty low risk since we will not be as unstable, but we will have some wind shear.

The rain will continue into midday Thursday. Then it will be cloudy, breezy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday will be breezy and colder with lingering clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook: A reinforcing cold front will move through by Saturday morning. We will start the day with clouds, sprinkles and a few flurries. Then it will become mostly sunny, breezy and colder with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Sunday will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure builds across the Southeast U.S. It will be a little warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s.