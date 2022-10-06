It is a clear and cool to chilly morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. I recommend grabbing that jacket or sweater as you head out the door.

We will have more delightful weather today with more sunshine and low humidity. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Tonight, we will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the 50s.

A cold front will move across Central Alabama on Friday, but we will not have any rain with this front. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Friday evening will be mostly clear and comfortable with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. This will be very nice for the high school football games.

Weekend Outlook: A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southern Plains and Southeast U.S. behind the front this weekend. We will be mostly sunny and breezy on Saturday with highs only in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday will be sunny and mild with highs in the lower to mid 70s. This is perfect weather for college football games, tailgating or anything outdoors!

Next Week Outlook: The new work week will start out sunny and dry Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A cold front will move through on Thursday night, and it looks like we may get some rain with this front! Cross your fingers! Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day through Thursday night with highs in the 80s. It will turn a little cooler and drier on Friday with highs in the 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: Invest 91L, an area of low pressure, is located over the far SE Caribbean Sea. It is producing showers and storms over the Windward Islands and South America. It does not have a well-defined center of circulation, and it is interacting with the northern coast of South America. However, conditions are favorable for some development, and a tropical depression could form over the next few days as it moves west into the south-central Caribbean. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Tropical Depression 12 is located over the far eastern Atlantic. It is not expected to last long due to strong wind shear, and the forecast calls for it to dissipate later today over the open waters of the eastern Atlantic.