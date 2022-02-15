It is a clear and cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are ranging from the mid 20s to the mid 30s. Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will move east of Alabama today. This will bring in southeast winds, and we will start to warm up. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 60s.





Tonight, we will become partly cloudy, and it will not be as cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The warming trend will continue Wednesday, and the southerly winds will draw up more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico across Alabama. It will become mostly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Our next weather-maker arrives on Thursday – a strong cold front. It will be more humid and warmer with high temperatures in the lower 70s ahead of the front. This will cause the atmosphere to become unstable. That will lead to a threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms ahead and along the cold front. Some of the storms could be strong to possible severe. There will be plenty of wind shear over the state, and that will lead to the potential for a damaging wind threat and a few tornadoes. However, there are some questions as to how strong the storms could be, and if they will stay severe once they move into Alabama.

It is likely a line of thunderstorms will develop over Mississippi and move into Alabama after Noon. The upper level support needed for severe storms is expected to quickly move well north of Alabama. If this happens, then when the line arrives between Noon and 8 PM it could outrun the best energy for it to be severe over Alabama, and this would lead to fewer strong/severe storms. Needless to say, there is some uncertainty in the forecast, and we need to see how this evolves the next few days once we get more high-resolution weather model data.

SPC has placed areas from I-65 west in Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk, and areas east of I-65 in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for strong winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. We’ve issued a Weather Aware for the viewing area for this potential severe weather threat. Be sure to check back each day this week for updates.





Once the storms move through, it will become partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Friday. We will be much colder and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over Alabama on Saturday. We will be sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday will mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the 60s.

