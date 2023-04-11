An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. today. This will keep us sunny, and we will become a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

The weather will be perfect for the home opener for the Barons tonight at 7:05 PM. It will be clear with temperatures falling from the mid 60s to the upper 50s. You might want to bring a sweatshirt or jacket.

Tonight, we will be clear and chilly again. Lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Wednesday will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy later in the day. It will be warmer as the area of high pressure moves east of Alabama as southerly winds return to the state. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

An upper-level and non-tropical surface low will develop over the Western Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. It will move across the Northern Gulf Coast into Louisiana late Wednesday into Thursday.

This will spread rain across Central Alabama starting Thursday morning and lasting throughout the day. It will be mild and more humid with high in the lower 70s.

The low is forecast to move northeast across Central Alabama during the morning hours. We will have more scattered showers until midday, and then we will have a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. It will stay mild with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The lows will be gone by Saturday as an area of high pressure briefly builds across the Southeast U.S. We will be partly cloudy and warm with a slight chance for a sprinkle. High temperatures will warm up into the lower 80s. A cold front will move across Alabama on Sunday. This will bring us scattered showers and a few thunderstorms starting in the morning, but they will end during the afternoon. We will stay warm with highs in the mid 70s.