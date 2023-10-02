Tonight, it will be clear, cool, and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. You might want a light jacket or sweatshirt tomorrow morning.

A ridge of high pressure will be over the Eastern U.S. and it will stay there today through Thursday. We will be mostly sunny and warm with low humidity on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will stay mostly sunny and warm with a tad more humid air. High temperatures will stay in the middle 80s.

A strong cold front will move across Alabama on Friday, but it will not bring us much rain. We will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance of a shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. Friday night will be partly cloudy with a few sprinkles and lows in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Fall weather and MUCH COOLER air returns to Alabama this weekend in the wake of the cold front. Saturday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and much cooler with high temperatures only in the lower 70s. Saturday night will be clear and chilly! Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s. You will want a jacket! An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Sunday, so we will have plenty of sunshine. It will still be very cool for this time of year with high temperatures only around 70°. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the middle to upper 40s.