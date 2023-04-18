A ridge of high pressure will build over Alabama today. We will be sunny and unseasonably warmer with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Tonight, will be clear and not as chilly with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Wednesday will be another fantastic day and it will stay very warm for mid-April. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

The ridge will be east of Alabama on Thursday, and southerly winds return. We will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. Winds will be southwest ahead of it, so we will see a few showers develop throughout the day. It will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain and a few storms are expected Saturday night as the cold front moves across the state. At this time, the storms are not expected to be severe. We could see some gusty winds and downpours. Lows will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Get ready for BIG changes to the forecast this weekend. The cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday morning with more showers until the early afternoon. Then it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and MUCH cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Depending on when the rain clears, the Saturday races at Talladega could be in jeopardy.

Sunday will become mostly sunny, breezy and very cool for April with high temperatures in the upper 60s. This will be perfect weather for the GEICO 500 race at Talladega in the afternoon.