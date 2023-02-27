It is a mostly cloudy, cool and breezy morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A weakening cold front will move across the Birmingham area today. This will set off scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. The storms are not expected to be severe since the front will be weak. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

It will be very windy today as an area of low pressure moves through Chicago and an area of high pressure sits off the SE U.S. Coast. Alabama will be between those systems, so that will cause it to become very windy. Winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts around 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 PM. Make sure to secure anything that can blow around.

We will dry out on Tuesday as the cold front stalls along the coast. Expect plenty of sunshine with warm high temperatures in the upper 70s.

The old cold front will move back to the north on Wednesday evening. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe, but the threat is low. SPC has placed all of Central Alabama in a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk. The main threat will be gusty winds. It will be warm with highs in the upper 70s.

The warm front will continue to move to the north on Thursday. This will make it warm and more humid. Scattered showers and storms will develop during the day. A few could be strong to possibly severe as the air becomes unstable. SPC has placed Western Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk and the rest of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. We could see gusty winds and possibly a few tornadoes during the day. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

A cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday. The air will not be as unstable as we lose the heating of the day. A line of strong to severe storms will move into Alabama from the west. This line could have storms that will produce damaging winds, a few tornadoes and heavy rain. SPC has all of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk.

The rain will come to an end on Friday morning, and then we will become mostly sunny and breezy in the afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 60s will occur in the morning and we will fall into the 50s during the afternoon. Friday night will become clear and colder with lows in the 30s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. Saturday will be sunny and cooler with highs in the 50s. Sunday will stay sunny, but we will be a little warmer with high temperatures climbing back into the mid 60s.