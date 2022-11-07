It is a partly cloudy and cool morning with patchy fog. A few showers are possible across northwest and north Alabama. Temperatures range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

The cold front that brought us the rain this weekend will slowly move to the northwest today. This will allow for warm and humid air to remain across Central Alabama. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers across northwest and north Alabama. It will be very warm for November with possible record highs in the lower 80s. The record high today is 82, set back in 2005.

Some clouds will linger tonight along with more patchy fog. It will be cool with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A weak area of high pressure will sit over the Deep South on Tuesday, Election Day. We will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s. We will be close to record highs once again.

Subtropical Storm Nicole will move toward Florida’s east coast on Wednesday. This will draw down much cooler and less humid northerly winds across Central Alabama. We will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s.

The area of low pressure will move over Florida on Thursday and Friday. This will spread heavy rain there, but we will be mostly sunny on Thursday. We could see some more clouds and possibly a shower over Eastern Alabama on Friday. The rain will be limited thanks to a ridge of high pressure spread across the Northeast U.S. Both days will be breezy. It will be unseasonably warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: A trough of low pressure will move east across the U.S. on Friday into Saturday. This will prevent the Florida low from moving into Alabama. The trough will also send a strong cold front across Alabama on Saturday. It will not have any moisture associated with it, so we will be sunny and breezy. It will be MUCH COLDER with highs only in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 40s. Sunday will be gorgeous as an area of high pressure builds toward Alabama from the northwest. We will be sunny and chilly with highs only in the lower 50s. Sunday night will be clear, cold and frosty with a light freeze possible. Lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tracking the Tropics: Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic east of the Bahamas. It will move NW then turn west the next few days toward Florida as it gets stronger. It will be close to a hurricane by landfall Thursday on SE Florida north of Miami. It is forecast to cross South Florida and turn NW toward Tampa. Then a cold front will deflect it NE over North Florida/Georgia to the U.S. East Coast by the weekend. This system will not have a direct impact on Alabama, but we will see some clouds and a few showers over Eastern Alabama on Friday. This will be a mess for the U.S. East Coast this weekend.

There is an organized area of low pressure east of Bermuda. If thunderstorms can develop around the center, then a tropical storm (Owen) could develop soon. However, it is battling strong wind shear, and this will prevent it from lasting long. It will drift northeast over the Atlantic waters and then merge with a cold front later this week. This is not a threat to the U.S. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.