It is a partly cloudy and muggy morning across Central Alabama with a few stray showers. Temperatures range from the 60s to 70s.

The ridge of high pressure that has been sitting over the Southeast U.S. will break down and move to the west today as an upper-level low along the Southeast U.S. Coast moves into Georgia/Florida. We will be partly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. It will not be as hot with high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. This will be good weather for the Regions Tradition second round today.





Tonight, it will be partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms – mainly over Western Alabama. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The low will weaken and move north on Saturday across Georgia and the Carolinas. An upper-level wave will move southeast across Tennessee, Mississippi, and Western Alabama. These systems will make it partly cloudy on Saturday with spotty showers and storms. A few could be strong across NW Alabama. This area has been highlighted with a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for a severe storm or two. The threats are gusty winds and hail. Otherwise, we will be very warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.





A weak cold front will move toward Alabama from the northwest on Sunday. This will push the remnants of the low and the upper-level wave to the northeast. We will be partly cloudy with a few showers and storms possible. A few of the storms could become strong to possibly severe. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for a few severe storms across Central Alabama. The main threats are gusty winds and hail. We will still be very warm with highs in the upper 80s. The cold front will move into Central Alabama Sunday night and Monday. This could bring us a few more showers.

Overall, the weather will not be too bad for the last two rounds of the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament this weekend.

Next Week Outlook: The new work week will start out with the cold front moving to the coast and falling apart. We will be partly cloudy with a few showers/storms on Monday and highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday will be hot and drier. High temperatures will be close to 90°. A ridge of high pressure will build over Alabama on Wednesday-Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine each day with only a slight chance for a pop-up shower by Friday. It will become MUCH hotter with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. Hello summer!