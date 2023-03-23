It will be mostly sunny as an area of high pressure remains east of Alabama, and southerly winds persist across the Deep South. High temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s.

Tonight, we will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. Ahead of it, we will be breezy, warm and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds during the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

WEATHER AWARE FRIDAY NIGHT: The cold front will move across Alabama Friday night into Saturday morning. A line of strong to possibly severe storms will move across the state between 10 PM and 8 AM Saturday. The severe threat is lower for Alabama verses areas west of us, but it will be something to watch over the next few days. .

SPC has placed the western Alabama in a Level 3/5 Enhanced Risk, and the rest of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight to 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather. The main threats will be gusty winds and a few tornadoes along and west of I-65 at night. A strong low-level jet stream will user in plenty of wind shear. There will still be some instability over Alabama, so that is why we have a severe threat. Since this is an overnight threat make sure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts that will wake you up!

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move through by sunrise Saturday, and the rain will come to an end. We will become mostly sunny, but we will not turn colder. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The old cold front will move back north as a warm front late Sunday afternoon. This will make it partly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Some downpours are possible especially by Sunday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Heavy rain and storms are expected Sunday night as the warm front stalls across Central Alabama.