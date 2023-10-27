The weather will be great for the high school football games this evening. It is a partly cloudy and mild evening across Central Alabama. Temperatures are falling from the 70s into the 60s.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear, comfortable and cool. Lows will be in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: Do not expect much change in the weather this weekend as the ridge holds in place across the Southeast U.S. Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday will stay partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Football Forecasts: The weather will be warm and dry for the Magic City Classic game at 2:30 PM. Kickoff temperatures will be in the lower 80s. It will be warm and dry for the for the Auburn game at home vs. Mississippi State with kickoff temperatures in the lower 80s. Samford is home vs. the Citadel at 2:00 with kickoff temperatures in the 80s.

Next Week’s Outlook: BIG CHANGES are coming to our weather next week. A strong cold front will move across Alabama on Monday. Unfortunately, it looks like it will be a dry front, so we will only be partly to mostly cloudy. It becomes a little cooler with highs in the middle 70s.

It will turn MUCH COOLER on Tuesday, Halloween! We will be partly cloudy, much cooler, and breezy. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s! Trick-or-treat times will be chilly and breezy with temperatures falling into the 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, breezy, and cold with lows in the middle to upper 30s. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s.

We will stay cool on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the 60s.