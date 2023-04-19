Get ready for another wonderful day as the ridge of high pressure sits just east of Alabama, and it will stay unseasonably warm for mid-April. Expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Tonight, we will be clear and not as chilly with lows in the lower to mid 50s.

The ridge will remain east of Alabama on Thursday, and more southerly winds return. We will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front will move toward Alabama on Friday. Winds will be southwest ahead of it, so we will see a few showers develop later in the day. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the lower 80s. Rain and a few storms are expected Saturday night as the cold front moves across the state. At this time, the storms are not expected to be severe. We could see some gusty winds and downpours. Lows will be in the 50s.

Weekend Outlook: Get ready for BIG changes to the temperatures this weekend. The cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday morning with showers until midday. Then it will be mostly cloudy, breezy and MUCH cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Depending on how quickly the rain clears, the Saturday races at Talladega could be in jeopardy.

Sunday will become sunny, breezy and very cool for April with high temperatures in the mid 60s. This will be perfect weather for the GEICO 500 race at Talladega in the afternoon.