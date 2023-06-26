Today, a cold front will push across Central Alabama. This will make it partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few storms this afternoon. However, most of you will be dry. It will be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s. The Heat Index will be around 96-101°.

Tonight, it will become mostly clear, mild, and muggy. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

On Tuesday, the front will stall along the coast and an upper-level ridge of high pressure will start building toward Alabama from Texas. We will be mostly sunny, drier, and hot with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

The upper-level ridge of high pressure will continue to build toward Alabama on Wednesday. We will be partly cloudy and hot with just a slight chance for a few storms. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s.

Weather Aware Thursday through Saturday: Dangerous heat is expected across Central Alabama late this week. Alabama will be located on the western edge of this upper-level high pressure on Thursday through Saturday. At the surface, a warm front will move up from the coast bringing much more humid air.

We will become VERY HOT with only a slight chance of a pop-up storm each day. High temperatures will be around 100°+ and the Heat Index will be 105-115° each day. This extreme heat can be dangerous. You need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Take frequent breaks if you much be outside for an extended period of time.

Weekend Outlook: Again, you need to be Weather Aware on Saturday for the extreme heat across Central Alabama. It will be partly cloudy with spotty storms. Any storm that does develop will be strong due to the very hot high temperatures near 100°. The Heat Index will stay around 105-110°. The upper-level ridge will start to break down and retreat to the west on Sunday as a trough of low pressure moves into the SE U.S. This will send a cold front toward Alabama. We will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s, and the Heat Index 100-105°. Finally a little break from the intense heat.