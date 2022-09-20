It is mostly clear and cool-ish morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s.

An upper-level ridge will stay parked over Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas today. A weak upper-level wave/disturbance will move from north to south across Alabama. This will have enough moisture to work with to set off a few showers and storms this afternoon and evening. It will be hotter with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.





Tonight, any rain will end, and it will become clear. We will have mild lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The ridge will still be west of Alabama, but we will be close enough to feel the heat. Wednesday and Thursday will have a lot of sunshine and it will really heat up. The last few days of summer will have high temperatures in the mid 90s. What a way to end summer!





Fortunately, a cold front will sweep across the Southeast U.S. late Thursday into Friday morning. This will not bring us any rain, but it will briefly break up the heat. Friday will be mostly sunny, less humid and cooler with high temperatures back in the mid 80s. Friday night will be clear and cool with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build in behind the front this weekend. Expect more sunshine and dry weather on Saturday. High temperatures will be very warm as they climb into the upper 80s. Sunday will become partly cloudy, and we could see a few late-day showers as a cold front moves toward Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Rain and storms arrive Sunday night with the cold front.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Fiona is now a Category 3 Major Hurricane with 115 mph winds sitting north of Hispaniola. It will track to the NNW today and stay just east of the Bahamas. It will turn NNE on Wednesday and get stronger. The forecast calls for strengthening into a Category 4 hurricane. The hurricane will turn NE and will track near or over Bermuda as a Category 4 hurricane Thursday night. This could be very bad for Bermuda. Once is passes Bermuda it will pick up speed and race to the NE and weaken on Friday. Then it is forecast to move over Nova Scotia as a weak hurricane this weekend as it moves to the north.

There is an area of low pressure (Invest 97L) over the Central Atlantic Ocean. Thunderstorms continue to increase, and conditions are somewhat favorable for additional development. A tropical depression is likely to form over the next few days before strong wind shear impacts the system. It will stay out at sea and move north to northeast over the open water. NHC is giving is system a medium chance to develop in the next 5 days.

There is a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the Windward Islands. It is disorganized now, but gradual development is expected during the next few days as it moves to the west into the Windward Islands. A tropical depression could form by the end of this week once it is in the Eastern Caribbean. Forecast models take this system across the Caribbean and turn it to the NW into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week as it moves along the western side of the Bermuda High Pressure. Models strengthen this into a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane. This will be something we will really need to closely watch next week. It could have an impact somewhere along the Gulf Coast by the end of NEXT week. Stay tuned and check back for updates.