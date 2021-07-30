Very hot temperatures continue today and Saturday with some relief from the heat arriving on Sunday

A Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM Saturday – Heat Index around 105-110° possible today and tomorrow.

Today will be another sweltering day with more sunshine. We could see a few showers and thunderstorms across the northern part of the viewing area as a weak “cold” front moves into northern Alabama. If they do develop, they could be strong since it will be very hot. We will keep an eye on this new model trend. High temperatures will climb into the upper 90s, and the heat index will be 105-110°. You will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Try to stay in the A/C as much as possible. If you must work outside you need to take frequent breaks so you do not get overheated.

Tonight, will be mostly clear, warm, and muggy with patchy fog. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge will retreat to the west this weekend, and a “cold” front will be able to move into Alabama. This will help to lower the temperatures down a few degrees, but it will still be hot with a partly cloudy sky. There will be some showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon that will last until sunset. A few could be strong since it will be very hot. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index 105°+.







The chance for rain will go up on Sunday as the weak “cold” front moves into central Alabama. We will have scatered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be down into the lower 90s. The heat index will be around 100-105°.

Next Week Outlook: The new week starts wet as the “cold” front stalls over central Alabama. We will have more scattered showers and thunderstorms on Monday. It will not be as hot with high temperatures in the mid 80s. The front will dissipate on Tuesday, but still set off spotty showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. Wednesday through Friday will be partly cloudy, very warm and less humid as dry air moves over the state. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Tracking The Tropics: no tropical development is expected during the next 5 days. There is plenty of Saharan Dust across the Atlantic Basin right now, and this is keeping the tropics quiet.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!