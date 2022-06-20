It is a clear, cool-ish and comfortable morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Get ready for a VERY HOT and dry week ahead. A ridge of high pressure will be west of Alabama today. We will have plenty of sunshine with northerly winds keeping the humidity at a comfortable level. It will be hotter with high temperatures in the lower to mid 90s.





Tonight, we will be clear and not as cool. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

The ridge of high pressure will get stronger and build over Alabama on Tuesday. It will stay over us for the rest of the week. Each day will be sunny, very hot and a tad more humid. However, it will not be as humid as last week. Summer Solstice begins Tuesday at 4:13 AM CT, but it is safe to say we’ve felt like summer for weeks already in Alabama.

High temperatures will be in the mid 90s on Tuesday. Then they will be around 100° Wednesday through Friday. These will be close to record levels! The heat index will be manageable since the humidity levels are not too high. It will be in the 100-105° range. Since it is still VERY hot you will need to find ways to stay cool and hydrated.

Weekend Outlook: The southern edge of the ridge will weaken a little bit this weekend as a tropical wave moves across the Central Gulf of Mexico. This will help to set off a stray shower or storm on Saturday with hot high temperatures in the upper 90s. There will be a little better chance for afternoon storms on Sunday from the tropical wave. High temperatures will remain in the upper 90s. Whew…it is going to be hot!