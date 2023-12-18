Tonight, it will be clear, very cold, and breezy. Low temperatures will range from the upper teens to the middle 20s. The wind chill will be in the teens. Bundle up!

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Tuesday. We will be sunny and cold all day with high temperatures only in the middle 40s. Lows will be in the 20s again on Tuesday night.

The ridge of high pressure will move east of Alabama Wednesday through Friday. We will have plenty of sun Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 50s. It will become partly cloudy on Friday with highs in the lower 60s.

Christmas Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move toward Alabama on Saturday. This will make it partly to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles late in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s. Look for a few more showers on Sunday, Christmas Eve with highs in the lower 60s.

Christmas Day: The front will slowly move across the state and bring us scattered showers. However, the forecast models are not in agreement with how much rain yet, so look for changes in the forecast over the next few days. It will be mild with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.