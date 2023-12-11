Tonight, it will be clear and very cold with a freeze. Low temperatures will range from the upper teens to the middle 20s. Make sure you bundle up tonight and tomorrow morning at the bus stop.

Tuesday will be a gorgeous and cool day as an area of high pressure sits over Alabama. Expect plenty of sunshine with cool high temperatures in the upper 50s. Tuesday night will be clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Wednesday will continue to be sunny and cool as the area of high pressure moves northeast of Alabama. A weak cold front will move through and bring us a few high clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Another area of high pressure will sit north of Alabama on Thursday and Friday. Each day will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s – typical temperatures for mid-December.

Weekend Outlook: An upper-level low will move across the Southeast U.S. and an area of low pressure will develop across the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. There are some uncertainties in the forecast models as to how strong the upper-level low will be and where the Gulf Low will track. This will make a difference in our forecast. Right now, we will be mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers late on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Expect a better chance of rain on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. Again, expect some changes to the forecast by the time we get to the weekend.