It is a clear and chilly evening across Central Alabama with temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s. Bundle up if you are headed to any Christmas Parades and tree-lighting events. It will also be very chilly in Tuscaloosa for the Republican Primary Debate at 7 PM.

Tonight, it will be clear, cold, and frosty with a freeze for everyone across Central Alabama. Lows will be in the middle 20s to the lower 30s.

An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. on Thursday. We will stay sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

On Friday, we will start sunny, but clouds will build in later in the day. It will become warmer with high temperatures in the middle 60s.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move into Alabama late on Saturday. Most of the day will be mostly cloudy, windy, and dry with a few pop-up showers. High temperatures will be around 70°. Winds will be gusting to 30+ mph at times ahead of the storms.

The cold front will move through overnight with a line of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Right now, the severe threat is very low, and we may not have any severe storms. I’ll be watching to see how this evolves over the next few days.

The cold front will move east of Alabama by Sunday afternoon with the rain coming to an end. Then we will be partly cloudy with cooler high temperatures in the middle 50s. However, the models are getting into better agreement with when the rain will end, so still look for changes to the forecast before the weekend.