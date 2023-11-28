Tonight, it will be clear, cold and frosty. Protect any plants. Lows will range from the lower to upper 20s. Bundle up!

Wednesday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine, but it will still be cool. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday will start out with sunshine, but clouds will increase during the afternoon ahead of a cold front. It will be a little warmer with highs in the lower 60s. Plenty of rain arrives with the front on Thursday night with lows in the 40s.

Friday will be a very soggy day with plenty of rain until the evening. Then we will have a few lingering showers as the cold front stalls across South Alabama. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The front will remain stalled over South Alabama this weekend. Saturday will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers. The heavier rain will be south of I-20. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Sunday will have fewer showers as the stalled front dissipates. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with highs in the 60s. Rian totals between Friday and Sunday could be around 1-2″ in Birmingham and 3-5″ for South Alabama. This will really help with the drought.

SEC Championship Game: The weather in Atlanta will be similar to what we have in Birmingham this weekend. It will be cloudy with scattered showers and temperatures in the 60s for the 3 PM CT kickoff between Alabama and Georgia.