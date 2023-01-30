What to expect this week: Across central Alabama we will have on and off showers Tuesday and Wednesday with more coverage and heavier rain expected on Thursday as a warm front starts lifting north and pumps in more of that Gulf moisture to the area.



Tuesday: Overnight cloud and morning fog will help keep temperatures in the 50s in the morning, also, with the clouds, we won’t see a big climb in temperatures either. The best chance of rain will be along and north of hwy 278 Tuesday with a few rounds of light rain early followed by a push of evening showers after 6pm.

Rain timeline Tuesday: The rain will be heaviest and more widespread over the northern third of the state later tomorrow, but there will be an occasional shower to pop-up throughout central Alabama during the day. Most of the heavy rain will slide in after sunset and it peters out early Wednesday morning.

Thursday will produce the heaviest and most widespread rain. With the ground being so saturated from the rain earlier in the week, flooding could become a concern. Just stay apprised to any prone areas that are culprits for quickly rising waters. Overall it may turn into a messy, wet Thursday.



The rain ends before sunrise Friday morning and we will dry out as we move into the weekend. Check out those lows Saturday and Sunday morning…in the 30s…brrr. But hey, we’ll have drier air for the weekend. So, I’ll take it .