It is a mostly cloudy and muggy morning with a few showers across Central Alabama. There are also areas of patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 70s.

A trough and an upper-level area of low pressure remain northwest of Alabama today. There is also a tropical wave over the NE Gulf of Mexico. All of these systems will help set off more showers and storms. Heavy rain is still expected with any storm, so watch out for possible flash flooding issues. High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s before it storms.

Tonight, we will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and some patchy fog. The lows will be in the 70s.

Wednesday will continue to have plenty of rain and storms from the trough, upper-level low and tropical wave. Heavy rain is still expected with any storm, so watch out for some additional flash flooding. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

A weak cold front will move into Alabama from the north on Thursday. This will set off another round of heavy rain and storms. Some storms could be strong with gusty winds. We will still need to keep an eye out for possible flash flooding since the ground is starting to get pretty saturated. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.





The front will stall over the Alabama Coast and I-10 on Friday. This will reduce the number of storms we will have, so only expect a few showers – mainly along and south of I-20. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and very warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The front will remain stalled near the coast, so some drier air will still be over Central Alabama. It will be partly cloudy, hot and a little less humid on Saturday and Sunday. We could see some less humid air too! Highs will be in the lower 90s. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s. That sounds like a nice treat for the middle of August!

Tracking the Tropics: A tropical wave (Invest 97L) is located a few hundred miles SSW of the Cabo Verde Island in the far eastern Atlantic. It is disorganized now, but conditions appear favorable for gradual development in the next few days as is moves to the WNW, and a tropical depression could briefly form. Later this week, the system will run into strong wind shear and Saharan Dust, and that will weaken it. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.