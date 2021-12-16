Unseasonably warm weather continues across central Alabama for a few more days

It is a partly cloudy morning across central Alabama. There are also some areas of patchy fog along rivers and in valleys. It is not as cold with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southerly winds (return flow) will continue to move across the Birmingham area as the area of high pressure remains northeast of Alabama. A cold front will move toward the state from the northwest, but it will stay out of Alabama. This will bring us more clouds – making it partly cloudy. High temperatures will be able to climb into the lower 70s thanks to the southerly winds.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and cool with patchy fog. Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

The cold front will stall over Tennessee on Friday. That will make the Birmingham area mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower – mainly across the northern part of the viewing area. It will be warm and more humid with high temperatures in the mid 70s. The record high is 73° set back in 1984, so we could tie or break the record. Expect rain to return on Friday night with lows in the 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move southward on Saturday across Alabama. We will have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms all day. Severe weather is not expected, but a strong storm or two is possible. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70°.





The front will be along the coast on Sunday, and there will be an area of low pressure forming along the front in the Gulf of Mexico. We will dry out and become partly cloudy as dry air moves over the state. It will be breezy and turn colder with high temperatures in the mid 50s.





Next Week Outlook: The area of low pressure will be south of Louisiana on Monday, and it will start to send us some rain by Monday night. We will be partly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid 50s. Rain returns Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. It will stay chilly with highs in the 50s. The low will move off the SE U.S. Coast on Wednesday. We will dry out and become partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s. A few showers will move across the state on Thursday with a mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Friday, Christmas Eve, will be partly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 60s. Christmas Day looks to be dry with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be around 60°.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, and Meteorologist Michael Haynes