It is a clear and not as cold morning across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.

We will stay dry, sunny, and unseasonably warm as the high pressure moves southeast of Alabama. We will be a little warmer as the southerly winds return across the state. High temperatures will rise into the upper 60s to lower 70s.





Tonight, will become mostly cloudy as a cold front will move into Alabama. There could be a few sprinkles or areas of light rain across NW Alabama. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will move across Alabama on Saturday. It will not have much moisture to work with, but we be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers or sprinkles. It will still be unseasonably warm with high temperatures in the upper 50s until midday, and then we will fall quickly into the 40s through the afternoon.

Will it snow Saturday night?? Possibly. It will turn MUCH colder Saturday evening and into the night with some of the moisture still behind the cold front. The temperatures will be falling into the 30s, and it is possible we could see a few snow flurries according to the latest model updates. However, most of you may not see any flurries. Little to no accumulation is expected. The best timing would show the snow starting across NW Alabama after 9 PM, in the Birmingham area between 9 PM and midnight, and across eastern Alabama between 10 PM and 3 AM Sunday.





Any snow flurries will end before sunrise on Sunday. We will gradually become sunny through the morning. It will be sunny and breezy in the afternoon with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s. The wind chill will be in the 30s. This will be a COLD Super Bowl Sunday across central Alabama. Have some good warm food at your party!

Next Week Outlook: The cold blast will only last one day. On Monday, an area of high pressure will move east of Alabama, and we start to warm back up. It will be sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s. The warming trend continues into Tuesday with more sunshine and high temperatures back in the 60s. Wednesday will become partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s. A strong cold front will move across Alabama on Thursday. This will spread rain and thunderstorms across the Birmingham area. Some of the storms could be strong to possible severe since we will have good wind shear, dew points in the 60s and high temperatures in the 70s. SPC has already highlighted Thursday with a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. This will be something to watch once we get into next week. The rain will come to an end on Friday with cooler high temperatures in the 50s.







