It is a clear and cool morning with patchy fog across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will sit across the Eastern U.S. today. We will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear and cool. Lows will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Friday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine and warm high temperatures in the upper 70s. Friday evening looks good for the high school football playoff games. Kickoff temperatures will be around 70 and they will fall into the 60s by the end of the game.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move into the Southeast U.S. from the west this weekend. It will tap into some tropical moisture from Lisa (which will be in the Bay of Campeche this weekend). This front will move into Alabama on Saturday and that will spread scattered showers across the Birmingham area by the afternoon. Otherwise, the rest of the area will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid 70s before it rains.

The front will weaken and try to move across Alabama or stall over us on Sunday. This will keep us mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Highs will stay in the upper 70s.

Football Forecasts: Expect scattered showers for the UAB vs. UTSA game at 2:30 PM in Birmingham. Some rain is possible for the Alabama vs. LSU game in Baton Rouge on Saturday at 6 PM. A few showers are also possible for the Auburn vs. Mississippi State game in Starkville on Saturday and 6:30 PM.

Next Week Outlook: We will start the new work week with the old cold front retreating to the NW. We will be dry on Monday with a partly cloudy sky and near record highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday will be sunny and dry with near record highs in the lower 80s. A weak front is forecast to move through on Wednesday, and this will be dry. It will cool us down to the lower 70s. There will be an area of low pressure off the SE U.S. Coast on Thursday and Friday. Models show this low moving onshore between Florida and the Carolinas. Alabama could see some clouds and a few showers from it late in the week. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: Lisa made landfall on Belize near Belize City on Wednesday evening. It will move to the west and track over Guatemala and southern Mexico today. On Friday, it will emerge into the Bay of Campeche as a tropical depression, and meander over the water through the weekend. It is not expected to strengthen due to strong wind shear aloft. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Hurricane Martin is in the Central Atlantic and is getting stronger. Martin will transition into a large and very strong extratropical cyclone today. It will move quickly to the north and then east across the North Atlantic for the rest of the week.

A non-tropical low pressure is located several hundred miles ENE of Bermuda. It is disorganized and conditions are only somewhat favorable for development as it moves west by this weekend. It is forecast to become absorbed by a larger system development SW of it next week.

A non-tropical low pressure is expected to develop over the NE Caribbean/SW Atlantic this weekend. Some slow subtropical or tropical development is possible next week. Forecast models have it moving NW toward the SE U.S. Coast later next week with a possible landfall between Georgia to the Carolinas as a weak tropical/subtropical system. This will be something to watch later next week. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop over the next 5 days.