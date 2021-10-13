Unseasonably warm and muggy through Friday. Then a cold front on Saturday will turn us much cooler

It is a partly to mostly cloudy morning across central Alabama with some dense fog across east-central Alabama. Visibility could be less than 1/4 mile at times. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM for eastern Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s.

We will have quiet weather today as an area of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. It will be partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and a little humid. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.





Tonight, will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and muggy with some patchy dense fog. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Thursday will continue to have quiet weather as the area of high pressure stays over the Southeast U.S. We will be warm and muggy with a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

On Friday, a second cold front will move toward the area. Most of the day will be dry, partly cloudy, warm, and humid. We will see a few showers moving into central Alabama during the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. We will be near record highs – especially south of Birmingham.





Weekend Forecast: The cold front will move all the way through Alabama and into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday morning. We will be cloudy with scattered showers until midday. Then we will become partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy, cooler, and less humid during the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 70°. Saturday night will become clear and colder. Lows will be in the upper 40s. An area of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S. on Sunday. This will make us sunny, less humid, and cool. High temperatures will only be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Fall weather will finally be back!







Tracking the Tropics: A trough of low pressure is located over the SE Bahamas to Turks and Caicos with disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are not favorable for development of this system as it moves north tonight. It will develop into a large area of low pressure, and then turn east across the Atlantic the rest of the week. It will interact with a frontal system later this week, so development is not expected. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

GAMEDAY FORECASTS THIS SATURDAY…

