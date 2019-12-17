Two fatalities in Lawrence County

Town Creek, Ala. (WIAT) – In Lawrence County, police confirm a husband and wife in Town Creek are dead after last night’s severe storms moved through North Alabama.

Police Chief Jerry Garret says two people were killed and at least four were hurt on County Road 265.

Chief Garret was not able to give much information about the conditions of those who suffered injuries.

Chief Garret said, “Not sure how serious those injuries are right now at this moment.”

As of right now, there only two deaths related to the severe storm.

