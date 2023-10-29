Weekend Outlook: Sunday will stay partly cloudy and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Next Week’s Outlook: BIG CHANGES are coming to our weather next week. A strong cold front will move across Alabama on Monday. Unfortunately, it looks like it will be a mostly dry front, although a few passing showers are possible. It becomes cooler with highs near 70 followed by falling temperatures throughout the afternoon.

It will turn MUCH COOLER on Tuesday, Halloween! We will be partly cloudy, much cooler, and breezy. High temperatures will only be in the upper 50s! Trick-or-treat times will be chilly and breezy with temperatures falling into the 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, breezy, and cold with lows in the middle to upper 30s. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s.

We will stay cool on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 50s. Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the 60s.