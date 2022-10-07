It is a clear and cool morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. I recommend grabbing that jacket or sweater as you head out the door.

A cold front will move across Central Alabama today, but we will not have any rain with this front. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

This evening will be mostly clear and comfortable with temperatures falling from the 70s into the 60s. This will be very nice for the high school football games.

Tonight, it will be clear and cool. The lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southern Plains and Southeast U.S. behind the front this weekend. We will be mostly sunny and breezy on Saturday with highs only in the lower to mid 70s. Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday will be sunny and mild with highs in the lower to mid 70s. This is perfect weather for college football games, tailgating or anything outdoors!

Football Forecast: The weather will be perfect all weekend for the college games and tailgating! Auburn plays at Georgia with 2:30 PM kickoff temperatures in the 70s. It will also be in the 70s for the 2:30 PM kickoff for UAB at home against MTSU. You will want your warm Alabama gear on Saturday night for the 7 PM kickoff against Texas A&M. Temperatures will start in the 60s but will fall to the 50s.

Next Week Outlook: The new work week will start out sunny and dry Monday through Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A cold front will move through on Thursday, and it looks like we may get some rain with this front. Cross your fingers! Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms starting in the morning and lasting through Thursday night with highs around 80°. It will turn sunny, cooler and drier on Friday with highs in the 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 become a full tropical depression overnight in the south-central Caribbean. It is along the northern coast of South America. It is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Julia later today as it moves west and away from land. The forecast calls for it to become a hurricane on Sunday before making landfall Sunday night in Nicaragua. Then it will track NW across Central America. This is not a threat to the U.S.