Clouds will slowly decrease this morning as the cold front moves to the east of Alabama. It will be breezy and chilly with temperatures in the 40s.

The sunshine FINALLY returns today! It will be gorgeous, breezy and colder with highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Tonight, will be clear and cold with low temperatures down into the lower to mid 30s. Bundle up!

A reinforcing shot of colder air will arrive on Friday as an area of high pressure sits over the Southeast U.S. We will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Weekend Outlook: The colder air arrives this weekend as a dry upper-level disturbance/wave moves across the Southeast U.S. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid 40s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday will be partly cloudy as the disturbance moves to the east of Alabama. It will stay cold with highs in the 40s.

Next Week Outlook: High pressure moves east of Alabama and a coastal system will develop Monday and Tuesday. Right now, the models keep it pretty far south, so we will have a partly cloudy sky on Monday and Tuesday. It stays chilly with highs in the 50s. Wednesday will be dry with highs in the 40s. A cold front will move toward Alabama on Thursday with a few showers and high temperatures around 50°. The cold front will move across the state on Friday with a few showers early and it will turn SIGNIFICANTLY COLDER with highs only in theupper 20s to lower 30s. Models show that it will stay MUCH COLDER behind this front for Christmas Weekend. We could only have high temperatures in the 20s and lows in the teens!!!! We will have to watch to see if this verifies. Stay tuned!